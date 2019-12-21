1 shot in central Fresno after fight turns to gunfire: Police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was shot Friday night in central Fresno after a fistfight between two large groups turned to gunfire, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of University and Chestnut avenues around 10 p.m. after two large groups of people got into a fight that turned into a shooting, Lt. Tim Tietjen said.

One person was struck and rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Tietjen said the victim is in stable condition.

He added that the victims’ age and name are still unknown.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any information on the shooting.

Tietjen said the suspect’s identity is still unknown.

