1 shot, another injured at Visalia gathering, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed and another was injured at a gathering in Visalia on Sunday morning, according to Visalia Police Department officials

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of West Center Avenue regarding multiple reports of gunfire and a party disturbance. According to police, witnesses at the scene said a person had also been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officials say an officer located a man suffering from a stab wound and transported him in his patrol vehicle to a local hospital.

Investigators say a second man was found with moderate injuries and was also transported to a local hospital via ambulance.

According to detectives, officers learned a fight had started at a gathering which, “resulted in the two victims being assaulted by multiple subjects.”

Police say the man who was stabbed is listed in critical, but stable condition at this time. Authorities have not given an update regarding the second victim taken to the hospital.

Visalia Police Department officials say officers with the Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the incident.

According to police, no arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (559) 734-8117. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.