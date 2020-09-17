1 shot and killed while attending Bakersfield funeral; suspects sought

BAKERSFIELD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead and suspects are being sought after a shooting at a funeral home in Bakersfield, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Calls came in around 11:55 a.m. about an active shooter at Basham Funeral Home on Niles Street.

When authorities arrived, they found one person down who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was attending the funeral, Lt. Joel Swanson said.

Other funeral attendees ran from the scene as shots were being fired.

Swanson said it’s believed the shooting was gang-related and they they believe witnesses know who the shooters were.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately available.

