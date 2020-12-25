1 shot and killed at east Fresno gathering

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed overnight Friday at a suspected gathering in east Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officers at midnight received a report of a possible shooting victim in the area of 1700 N Price Ave., just east of Maple and McKinley avenues, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. A Hispanic man in his early 20s was found in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Officers checked inside the residence and found no one inside, La Blue said. Neighbors said they heard gunshots and saw several people leaving in vehicles.

Police reported that there was a gathering going on with multiple people at the time of the shooting but they are not sure who exactly was leaving the area and if they were leaving the gathering.

No motive or suspect information was available at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fresno Police and request the homicide unit at 559-621-7000 or they can remain anonymous by reaching CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 with potential for a cash reward if there is information leading to an arrest.