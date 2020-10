FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was shot to death Saturday morning after a neighbor disturbance turns violent in north Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. in the area of Sierra Avenue and Clark Street, just east of Blackstone Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

