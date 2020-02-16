1 person injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was injured just after midnight Sunday in a drive-by shooting just outside of a northwest Fresno apartment complex, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 2729 W Fairmont Ave., near the area of Shaw and Marks avenues, around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, Lt. Tim Tietjen said.

An 18-year-old man was found suffering two gunshot wounds in his left leg and hip.

Police said the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for surgery and was listed in stable condition.

Officers found that the victim was standing in front of an apartment as a vehicle was traveling east on Fairmont from Marks when someone rolled down a passenger window and opened fire, Tietjen said.

Officers are looking to find any surveillance video in the area that might show the shooting.

Tietjen said police don’t have a description of the suspects or their getaway vehicle and plan on speaking with the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fresno Police.

