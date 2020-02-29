1 person injured in central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers received a call around 12:50 p.m. for a shooting victim in the area of Clinton and Weber avenues, Lt. Ron Hughes said.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found by officers in a parking lot sitting outside along the driver’s side of a vehicle.

Hughes said officers are not sure whether the shooting occurred at the parking lot or if the victim drove themselves there.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the victim’s condition was not known at this time.

Hughes said detectives were canvassing the area for any video and witnesses.

