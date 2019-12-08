1 person injured in central Fresno freeway shooting: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a freeway shooting in central Fresno that left one person seriously injured early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a possible freeway shooting along the 41 Freeway near Dakota Avenue, Spokesman Mike Salas said. The Shot-Spotter system confirmed gunfire in the area.

Arriving officers found an unoccupied vehicle on the right shoulder of the 41 southbound just south of Shields Avenue.

The vehicle had been struck multiple times and there was evidence of an injury to at least one occupant, Salas said.

During the investigation, the CHP was made aware the shooting victim was taken by an unknown vehicle to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC).

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was struck by gunfire and was listed in critical condition at CRMC, Salas said.

The southbound lanes of the 41 Freeway were closed at Shields Avenue until 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.

Salas said officials do not believe there are no other victims at this time.

The CHP is following up on all leads regarding the suspect and shooter, and are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 559-262-0400.

