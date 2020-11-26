1 person hospitalized after shooting in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday evening in Visalia.

Patrol officers responded to a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Riggin ave.

When officers arrived they located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.