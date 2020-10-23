Elderly man found dead after deputies respond to shooting in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead after deputies responded to a call of a shooting victim Friday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies respond around 8:30 a.m. near Manning and West avenues.

The Sheriff’s Office said they respond to a call of a person who was shot in the 1900 block of west Manning Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man dead.

One person has been detained after he was found walking in the street; it’s unknown how the person died but deputies said he did have a gunshot wound.

This is the fifth homicide in October for Fresno County and 19th for the year.

