KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

1 person arrested after house fire in southeast Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in custody after a house fire in southeast Fresno early Friday morning

The fire started around 5 a.m. near 3rd and Hamilton Avenue.

Fresno Fire says two people were in the home at the time of the fire. They got out safely. The battalion chief says police arrested a third person who was staying at the home. He’s suspected of starting the fire in a back bedroom.

No injuries were reported, the fire was contained to the one room.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know