1 person arrested after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in custody after a house fire in southeast Fresno early Friday morning

The fire started around 5 a.m. near 3rd and Hamilton Avenue.

Fresno Fire says two people were in the home at the time of the fire. They got out safely. The battalion chief says police arrested a third person who was staying at the home. He’s suspected of starting the fire in a back bedroom.

No injuries were reported, the fire was contained to the one room.

