1 man shot twice near central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was shot twice near a central Fresno apartment complex late Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 3600 N. Pleasant Ave. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim, Lt. Carl McKnight said.

A male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds was found at the scene.

The victim was conscious and responsive at the time, McKnight said. He was taken to an area hospital for the gunshot wounds, with one in his leg and another in his abdomen.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

