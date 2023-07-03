VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead after a shooting occurred at Seven Oaks Park Sunday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to Seven Oaks Park for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.

Officials say the victim, who has not been identified yet, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Kyle Kalender at (559) 713-4156 or Sergeant Nate Flaws at (559) 713-4092.