FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized after being shot at a gas station Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say around 7:09 p.m. Monday, officers received multiple calls for service at the 4200 block of North Blackstone related to shots fired in the area.

At one point, officers say they did receive information about the victim of a shooting in the Valero gas station parking lot 4206 North Blackstone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male, approximately 25 years old, in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

Officials say the victim was conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

As officers began to canvass the area, they began to get reports from witnesses indicating that the shooting scene actually took place in the parking lot north of a grocery outlet. Witnesses told police there was some type of disturbance between two groups that arrived in two separate vehicles.

According to witnesses, at one point, there did appear to be an exchange of gunfire between the two groups which led to one victim being shot. When officers arrived, they say they didn’t locate anyone that was related to the shooting other than the victim.

Officers say they did receive information that there was possibly someone in the group that went into the Walmart. After more investigation, officers determined there were no suspects in the store, but did dispatch there as more of a security measure.

Detectives are still on the scene trying to get video evidence of what actually happened.

Officials say the victim appears to be involved in the disturbance and that there are no suspects at this time.