VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead after they were involved in a traffic collision in Visalia, police say.

According to officials, on Friday at 2:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue regarding the report of a traffic collision. When officials arrived at the scene it was determined that two vehicles were involved.

Officers say three occupants were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment – but one was pronounced dead when they arrived. Police added that the other two people involved are being treated for their injuries.

The incident is still under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department Traffic Unit at (559) 713-4235.