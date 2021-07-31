1 killed in southeast Fresno shooting, detectives investigate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter Activation around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Recreation Avenue.

Officials say while police were searching the area, they found a Hispanic man in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Fresno Police say officers began performing life saving measures on the man before he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities say officers are currently investigating the scene to conduct a follow-up of the incident.

There is currently no suspect or known motive for the incident and police say it’s too early to tell if the shooting is gang-related.