1 killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was killed early Thursday morning in a southeast Fresno hit-and-run crash, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Golden State Boulevard and Church Avenue around 2:40 a.m. and found a man dead in the boulevard’s southbound lanes.

Police said a witness told officers a 2012-2013 Chevrolet Silverado double cab, with either a motorcycle or ATV in the bed, was driving southbound Golden State when it struck the victim.

The suspect vehicle slowed down but didn’t stop.

Officers quickly checked the area for the suspect vehicle but were unable to find it.

