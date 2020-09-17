1 killed in double shooting overnight in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating a shooting at a motel that left one person dead and another wounded.

The shooting happened around eleven o’clock Wednesday night at the Days Inn near Jensen and 2nd avenues in southwest Fresno.

Police said a man was in his room with two women when a group of people broke in and shot the man in the leg. A second man shot at the motel was dropped off at a hospital where he later died. Police are looking at surveillance video for clues.

No other information was immediately available.

