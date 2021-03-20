1 killed, another hospitalized in shooting at SE Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was killed and another was hospitalized Saturday in a shooting at a southeast Fresno homeless encampment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 9:50 a.m., Fresno Police received a report of a shooting victim within a homeless encampment along Harvey and Winery avenues on state property beside Highway 180, said spokesman Mike Salas. Two victims from the encampment were found at the scene.

A Black man in his 40s was found shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene.

The second victim, identified as a Black man, was also shot multiple times and ran over to a passing motorist on Winery Avenue to call law enforcement, Salas said. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No suspects were identified at this time.

Investigators were canvasing the area and checking for any video evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CHP at 559-262-0400 or contact CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.