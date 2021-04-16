1 killed and suspects on the loose after 3 shot in a Fresno County vineyard

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting at a Fresno County vineyard Friday.

Around 7:30 a.m. three people were shot in as gunfire broke out at a Fresno County vineyard.

One man died at the scene, and the two others, both shot multiple times, were airlifted to the hospital.

At last update, one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.

Deputies say the suspects, two Hispanic men, drove away from the scene.

“When we got on scene, you can see how rural it is out here, our attention was to the victims. We were providing life-saving efforts, trying to get them out, and then, at the same time, trying to gather information about the suspect, but that really become secondary. I mean, saving a life is our priority at that time,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Botti.

Deputies say the victims and suspects all worked for the same company and were pruning grape vines at the time of the shooting.

“They all worked together here, both suspects and victims, for the same company. Right now we have no information as to why the violence broke out, what the motive may have been,” said Botti.

There a “lots of witnesses” according to deputies, and there were at least a dozen people working in the area.

No information is available as to the motive for the shooting.