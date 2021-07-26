1 killed, 1 injured at house party in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was killed and a second was injured at a house party in Reedley early Monday morning, according to Reedley Police officers.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight at a house in the area of Springfield and Justine avenues.

Investigators say one person was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene. The second victim was shot once in the lower body and was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say it’s unknown if the suspect(s) approached on foot – or it was a drive-by shooting.