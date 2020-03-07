1 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Chowchilla house party

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was killed and another suffered injuries after they were shot Friday night outside of a house party in Chowchilla, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report of a shooting that occurred in the area of 14000 Avenue 20, the Sheriff’s Office said. Chowchilla Police reported that a gunshot victim had arrived at their headquarters around the same time as the call.

On arrival, deputies found an adult male who had been hit by gunfire multiple times.

The victim, Kelly Malik Dupree, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The adult male victim that had been taken to the Chowchilla Police headquarters was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation found that the shooting occurred when the victims were approached while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of a residence during a house party.

Witness statements indicate there may have been at least more than one shooter, believed to be men, wearing dark clothing, the sheriff’s office said.

It is believed that they had a getaway vehicle parked in the near vicinity.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.