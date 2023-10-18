CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hit and killed while riding a scooter in Clovis early Wednesday morning – resulting in the arrest of 35-year-old Tracy Slocum, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say an officer on patrol noticed a man down on the north side of the intersection of Willow at Shaw avenues next to a motorized scooter.

Investigators say the man on the scooter was east on Shaw Avenue and crossed Willow Avenue against a red light as northbound Willow had a green light.

According to police, an SUV was northbound on Willow Avenue crossing Shaw Avenue hit the man and the scooter and pulled over initially. As officers went to contact them, another person got into the driver seat of the SUV and drove away. Officers say they pulled the SUV over at Willow and Barstow avenues and stopped the vehicle.

During this time, officers say the original driver of the SUV arrived in a separate vehicle and spoke to officers.

According to police the original driver was arrested for felony hit and run and was booked into Fresno County Jail. Police identified him as 35-year-old Tracy Slocum.

The person who got into the driver’s seat and drove away was arrested for obstructing an officer. They were identified as 35-year-old Latray Magano, according to police.

The man on the scooter was provided medical aid on scene, and transported to a local hospital where he later died. The identity of the person killed was later released by Clovis Police.