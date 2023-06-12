FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic collision was reported to the Fresno Police Department on Monday, with one of the cars also involved in a shooting, according to officers.

Officers say that they responded to a traffic collision between two vehicles around 3:00 p.m. and that when units arrived, they found out that one of the vehicles was also involved in a shooting.

According to officers, the driver of the vehicle that was struck said they were going North on Chesnut Avenue when a black vehicle approached them on the side and started to fire.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle that was shot drove away towards the South of Olive hitting another vehicle and that the black vehicle had fled.

Investigators say that there are no reported injuries to the two vehicles that were involved in the accident, and it is unknown if the driver knew the person who shot at their vehicle.