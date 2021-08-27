1 injured in Visalia shooting, search for suspect underway, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1 injured in Visalia shooting, search for suspect underway, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was hospitalized following a daylight shooting in Visalia on Friday, according to police.

Officers say the unidentified person was found shortly before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Beech Avenue and Whitendale Park. The male victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses say a gray sedan was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com