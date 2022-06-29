FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured after a suspect opened fire outside a Fresno gym on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were patrolling in the area of Champlain Drive and Shepherd Avenue when they were waved down by someone who had witnessed a shooting at the nearby GB3.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car on Cedar Avenue, just north of Foxhill Drive.

Officers said the victim was conscious and was able to tell them that he had been shot in the gym’s parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the victim had possibly been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot leading up to the gunfire.

After the shooting, the victim drove out of the parking lot and stopped his car on Cedar, where officers later found him.

A second car believed to have been involved in the shooting was found with front-end damage in the parking lot. Officers are still searching for a light-colored, early-to-mid-2000s SUV that was also reportedly involved in the incident.

One of the front windows of the gym appears to have been shattered in the incident, but the business remains open to customers.

Details about what happened leading up to the shooting are still unclear and a description of the suspect has not been provided by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.