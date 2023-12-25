MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting occurred in the Vallarta parking lot in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say earlier this evening a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Vallarta on Country Club Drive and all available officers responded to the scene.

According to police, both the victim and the suspect shooter fled the scene in different directions.

The male victim later returned to the scene where he was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation but detectives say they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.