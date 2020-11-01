1 injured in shooting at Merced house party

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight Sunday at a party that left one person injured.

Officers received a report around midnight of a shooting at house party in the area of Early Light Avenue and Daylight Drive, said Sgt. Mark Jenkins. A single gunshot was reported as partygoers streamed out of the back of the house.

Arriving officers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to survive.

No suspect information was available at this time.

