1 injured in shooting at a Visalia convenience store

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was injured early Sunday morning after a shooting at a Visalia convenience store, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 3:30 a.m. at a 7-eleven located at 111 W. Walnut Ave., Sgt. Curtis Brown said. The incident was upgraded to an assault with a deadly weapon before officers arrived.

A man was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leo Segura at 559-713-4739.

