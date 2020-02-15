1 injured in Sanger shooting involving 2 vehicles

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was injured Saturday following a shooting in Sanger involving two vehicles along a busy street, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of the 300 block of Bethel Avenue, just north of Jensen Avenue, around 11:45 a.m., Sgt. Brandon Coles said.

One victim suffering a gunshot wound was found at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Coles said the victim’s wounds were non-life-threatening and was listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

