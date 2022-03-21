FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man was injured after a fight broke out in a gas station on Monday night, according to Fresno police.

Police say they responded to a call about a disturbance at the ampm Store on Tulare and First streets in Fresno. The incident was originally reported as a robbery but police say they were able to determine it was actually a fight between two men.

During the fight, police say one of the men pulled out some sort of sharp weapon or boxcutter and slashed the other man in the arm.

The man with the wound was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man accused of using the weapon was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and a parole violation. Officers say he was on parole and had an outstanding parole warrant out for a robbery.

Police say no robbery occurred at the store during the incident, no store staff were hurt, and investigation into the cause of the fight is ongoing