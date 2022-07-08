TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital following a hit-and-run in Tulare on Friday, according to police.

Officers say the suspect vehicle, a black Jeep, was first seen driving quickly in the area of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. The vehicle was then seen in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and O Street. It was seen a third time heading east on Kern Avenue from R Street. That’s when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver responded to the attempted traffic stop by making a u-turn and the officer lost the vehicle as it was driving westbound on Kern Avenue, near O Street. Soon afterward, officers were made aware of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, witnesses say the vehicle sped through road-closed barriers and someone attending an event. The vehicle then sped away from the scene. The victim was left with serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The suspect vehicle was later located in a field in the area of Martin Luther King Avenue and K Street. Witnesses reported that the driver was last seen running away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department on 559-684-4244.