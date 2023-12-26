FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Fresno gas station on Tuesday morning.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers received a ShotSpotter alert at around 8 a.m. of four shots fired in the area of Jensen Avenue and Elm Avenue. They also received calls about a victim of a shooting.

When officers responded to the area, they found the victim of a shooting in a nearby Valero gas station with injuries to his right arm and torso.

Officers say the shooting took place outside the gas station store – and the victim then ran inside the store.

The victim was transported to a Fresno hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officers say the victim is a man in his 20s; no information on the suspect was released. Investigators do not know what relationship the victim had with the suspect. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Detectives are now working to find out what led up to the shooting.