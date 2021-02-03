1 hospitalized following Visalia shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in Visalia, according to Visalia Police.

Officers responded to the area of 1400 S. Conyer Street around 8:20 a.m. for a report of an incident that turned into a shooting, said Sgt. Mike Verissimo. A victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The suspect, identified as Ruben Lopez, 30, was also found at the scene suffering from an injury that occurred when the victim tried to detain him, according to police.

Both parties were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment and were expected to survive, Verissimo said. Lopez was later booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

An investigation found that the initial incident was due to a domestic incident.