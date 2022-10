FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99.

The victim was talking and was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Officials say they are searching for the suspect.