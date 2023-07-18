LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and a second was wounded on Tuesday in Lemoore’s first homicide of the year, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Beech Lane between Brooks and Alder Drive around 1:35 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two shooting victims.

Investigators say the two people who were shot were transported to a local hospital where the victim died. The second victim is currently receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

As well as being Lemoore’s first homicide of 2023, police added that the city almost made it two years without an unlawful killing.