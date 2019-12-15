1 dead, two others shot at Fresno County house party

FOWLER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at a house party in Fowler that left one dead and two others injured, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and officers with the Fowler Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 200 block of E. Adams Ave. in Fowler around 2:00 a.m., Spokesman Tony Botti said.

Three men, in their late teens to early 20s, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to an area hospital, Botti said. One man later died, the other two are listed in stable condition.

Fowler Police requested sheriff’s homicide detectives to respond and take over the investigation.

Botti said the preliminary report shows that dozens of people were attending a party at what may have been a vacant home.

Witnesses say the suspect(s) and victims were interacting with each other before violence broke out.

Detectives are continuing to interview partygoers and analyze evidence to try and gain a better understanding of what took place and whether it involves any ties to criminal street gangs, Botti said.

Detectives are working on identifying the suspected shooter(s).

Botti said the deceased victim’s name will not be released at this time.

