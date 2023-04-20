FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing near Easton Wednesday night.

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance near Hughes and South avenues around 11:30 p.m. where multiple people were stabbed. At least one person is dead and homicide detectives are on the scene.

Deputies say this is an isolated incident and one person is detained.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.