Man admits to deadly self-defense shooting in Coarsegold, deputies say

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following what deputies were told was a self-defense shooting in Coarsegold on Monday, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the 35000 block of Douglas Trail in Coarsegold. Dispatch spoke to a man who told them he had shot another man in self-defense.

Deputies say the man who reported the shooting was detained and is cooperating with investigators. Officials are yet to identify the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing. Madera County Sheriff’s Office says its detectives are continuing to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

