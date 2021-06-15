1 dead following shooting on Highway 99 in Merced, police say

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after they were shot along a highway in Merced on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

At 2:30 p.m., a driver called 9-1-1 to report they had just witnessed a shooting on southbound Highway 99 near Franklin Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a car, and the vehicle with the shooter in it had already left the area.

The California Highway Patrol has shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 99 between the Atwater/Merced expressway and 16th Street as investigators look for evidence.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were traveling in at this time.

There is currently no estimated time for reopening the highway as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call California Highway Patrol Investigator V. Villegas at (209) 356-6631.