1 dead following shooting in west Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a shooting in west Fresno on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called out to Palace Inn near Parkway Drive and White Avenue after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began to perform CPR on the man before he was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

While investigating the shooting, officers reportedly learned that the victim may have been involved in a fight with the suspect before the shooting.

Police say a man suspected of the shooting was taken into custody nearby and is currently being interviewed by officers.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.