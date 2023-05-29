MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An unresponsive, incarcerated person was located late Thursday night at the John Latorraca Correctional Center, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Corrections Staff.

According to a social media post from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, 28-year-old Tomibella Kartchner was found unresponsive at the John Latorracs Correctional Center located at 2584 Sandy Mush Road on Merced.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office said that their on-site medical team tried performing life-saving measures, along with the Merced County Sheriff’s Corrections Staff, and First Responders, but Kartchner did not survive.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau stated that they are investigating the incident.