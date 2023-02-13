FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died after a crash between a truck and a car on Blackstone Avenue in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the crash took place in the area of Blackstone Avenue and San Jose Avenue on Monday at around 1:30 p.m. The driver of the car, a Dodge Charger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the Dodge Charger was traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Blackstone Avenue, approaching San Jose Avenue, when it struck a red pickup. That collision caused the Dodge to spin into the southbound lanes of Blackstone Avenue, where it struck a black pickup. Both the black pickup and the Dodge Charger came to rest at the southwest corner of San Jose and Blackstone avenues.

The other two drivers involved received minor injuries. One was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say that witness statements described the Dodge racing against another pickup truck northbound on Blackstone Avenue. Detectives are working to identify the driver of that vehicle.

The area where the crash took place is expected to be closed while collision reconstruction officials work on the scene.