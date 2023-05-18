MADERA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died following a shooting near a Madera school on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to several calls of shots fired in the 300 block of South L Street on Wednesday, at approximately 3:35 p.m., near Madera High School.

Officers located a 28-year-old Hispanic male in the front yard of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers performed life-saving measures along with the paramedic personnel, but the victim passed away.

According to officials, the male victim lived at the home with his mother, who was inside the home at the time of the incident, but she did not witness the crime.

According to the police, a temporary lockdown was placed on Madera High School and on another high school near the area at the time of the incident for the safety of the students and staff.

Investigators say that this appears to be an isolated incident and was not targeted at or involved any student, and no one from the school was in danger.

Officers responded to a call shortly near the area, in which they found a vehicle on fire. Police do not know if the shooting and the vehicle on fire are related. Officials say that they are waiting for additional evidence that could possibly link both incidents.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220.