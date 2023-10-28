TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person is dead after a shooting took place in New London early Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. they were patrolling the area of the 37700 block of Road 60 for a loud music complaint.

Authorities reported a shooting then broke out, leaving one person dead.

Homicide detectives were called to take over the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.