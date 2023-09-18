FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died after police say a shooting took place in central Fresno on Monday afternoon. Officers say the victim was an adult.

Officers received a call shortly after 3:30 p.m. from a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputy regarding a shooting victim at the 4200 lock of East Union Avenue in the Cedar and Clinton area near the McLane Highschool.

Officers describe the victim as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was found with a gunshot wound in the head.

Investigators state they learned the victim got into a verbal argument with the suspect and was shot. Officers tried to perform life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

According to police, the owner of a silver sedan saw the incident and blocked traffic. Officers say they are investigating the possibility that a student was involved in the shooting, but as of now, they do not think that’s possible.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the shooting. No more information on other possible victims or any arrests has been released at this time.