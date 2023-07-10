MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Madera County Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Ellis Street and Fairview Street outside of Madera. Investigators say it appears the driver of a black truck was speeding down Ellis Street in the wrong lane and hit a car head-on.

The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital with significant injuries, according to CHP.

Officers later announced the arrest of the truck driver, identified as 38-year-old Michael James Messer, on suspicion of driving under the influence.