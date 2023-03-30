HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead following a shooting outside a pizza store in Hanford, according to the police department.

Officers say they received a call at around 9:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired and someone had been hit. They arrived at a pizza store in the area of 11th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest outside.

The man, who has not been officially identified, was later pronounced dead in the hospital. Officers have confirmed that the victim, who was in his 20s, was driving the gray vehicle seen outside the business.

Officials say the investigation is in its early stages, but they have established that there was another vehicle involved and approximately four to five rounds were fired. Security footage of the incident has also been recovered.

No further information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle was released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.