COALINGA, Calig. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Interstate 5 was reported to the Fresno Communications Center on Monday night, according to CHP Coalinga.

According to investigators, a 74-year-old male from Myrtle Point, Oregon, was standing on the second lane of southbound I-5, tending to his broken-down vehicle located along the right asphalt shoulder, while at the same time, a man was driving a 2015 Peterbilt the same lane going approximately 55 mph.

Officers identified the driver of the Peterbilt as 31-year-old Fernando Flores-Roman of Bakersfield.

CHP stated that the driver did not see the pedestrian and collided with him, which produced fatal injuries to the 74-year-old who was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators said that Flores-Roman wasn’t injured in the crash, and the collision is under investigation.

According to CHP, alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash at the time.

CHP asks anyone to contact Officer Marks for any additional information on the case at (559) 935-2093.