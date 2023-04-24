FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is behind bars after police say she crashed her car into a tent in Fresno, killing one woman and sending another to the hospital early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers say 28-year-old Erica Jones was arrested after the crash took place on Ashlan Avenue, near Highway 41.

Erica Jones, 28

Police say they got calls about a car crashing into a tent and found two women who were injured. Both were rushed to a local hospital. One woman did not survive and the other is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say witnesses reported a woman and a child walking away from the crash. They were found soon afterward and it was determined that the woman who was behind the wheel was drunk.

According to officials, the woman was involved in a chase earlier in the same evening. The child in the car was not injured in the crash.